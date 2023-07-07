'He was our rock': Manitoba man killed after tree fell on tent remembered for his love of family

A Manitoba man who was killed when a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip is being remembered as an amazing, fun loving man, who valued his family and was someone who could always be relied on.

Melville McIntyre, 60, died Monday while camping with his girlfriend at a campground in Manigotogan. RCMP said strong winds from a thunderstorm caused a large tree to fall on the tent while they were sleeping.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while RCMP said his girlfriend was left physically uninjured.

Tabitha Zenuik said she still doesn't want to believe what happened to her dad. The medical examination hasn't been done for him yet and until that happens, she doesn't want to believe it.

"He has a tattoo of my mom's middle name on his arm. I need to see that, then I'll believe it more," said Zenuik. "Right now, I'm still in denial."

McIntyre worked for the City of Winnipeg for 33 years in both the forestry and pools department.

Zenuik said knowing his background with the city, it's confusing how he died because he would have never set up his tent in a dangerous spot.

"His nephews would phone him if they had a tree that needed to be looked at, to be taken down, and he would go to wherever they are and take their trees down or tell them if it was safe or not. He knew his trees."

She said her dad was always the one to worry about safety and wanted to make sure his family was as safe as possible.

"He would look around and he'd make sure everybody was safe first. We all know that's who he was. Growing up, if we hurt ourselves, he would be the first one to make sure we're okay. Our children get hurt and he makes sure they're okay. He was our rock, he was our supporter."

Melville McIntyre (far right) standing with his children, including Tabitha Zenuik (black and white dress). (Submitted photo: Tabitha Zenuik)

MCINTYRE LEAVING A MARK ON HIS FAMILY

The news of McIntyre's death has been hard for everyone in the family, Zenuik said. They are all trying to honour and remember him in their own way.

McIntyre was a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, so Zenuik's son went and bought a Leafs hat and got 'papa' inscribed on it, even though he is a fan of Vegas Golden Knights.

"He's like, 'I guess I'm going to start buying Leafs stuff.'"

McIntyre was also a die-hard Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan. He was a season ticket holder and Zenuik said her father was had been planning to go to the game Friday against the Calgary Stampeders.

"That's how he was, he always made sure he got to go to his games. No matter what, even when my mom passed away, he went to the games because my mom would want him to go."

Zenuik said her brother will be going to the game Friday and bring McIntyre's jersey and just leave it in his normal seat.

It was important that Zenuik share her dad's story, saying he was more than a person who died in an accident.

"He was the big influence of the family. He was the man of the family. I've been married for 15 years but my dad was still my number one man."

Funeral plans haven't been made yet, with Zenuik saying the family will wait for McIntyre's body to be cremated before they move on with next steps.