WINNIPEG -- The victim of a fatal stabbing last week in the city’s South Point Douglas neighbourhood was remembered by friends and family at a vigil Monday night.

Joshua Hansen, 29, was killed on Aug. 6 near the parking lot of a hotel. This was Winnipeg’s 27th homicide of the year.

“Joshua was a happy kid,” said Joshua’s aunt, Tessa Hanson.

“He was fun to be around, he loved people.”

The vigil took place on Higgins Avenue, where police found Joshua with serious injuries before he was taken to hospital, where he died.

Joshua’s family and friends remembered him as a talented hoop dancer who travelled around the country. He was also a member of the LGBTQ community.

“He wasn’t even a threat to anybody,” said Joshua’s sister Alexi Hansen,

“He wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Alexi said they now want to help people in the same predicament as Joshua, because that’s what he would’ve wanted.

His family and friends are now raising money to cover the funeral costs.

Those closest to Joshua are devastated and want answers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police.