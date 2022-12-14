Head-on crash in northern Ontario leaves two Manitobans dead

Two men from Steinbach, Man., died earlier in the month following a head-on crash near Kenora, Ont.

The crash took place on Dec. 9 at Clearwater Bay on Highway 17A, with police, fire and ambulance crews attending the scene. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the head-on crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and a half-tonne truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer unit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two people inside the truck –- Colin Clay, 51, and Jonathan Martens, 21 – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was shut down while the technical collision investigator was on the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.