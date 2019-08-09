

CTV News Winnipeg





A 49-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in the R.M. of Rockwood, Man., on Thursday, that also sent a 28-year-old woman to hospital.

Just before 7:30 p.m., RCMP in Stonewall, Man., were called to the two-car crash on Highway 7 near Road 81 N.

Police said the man’s car was driving north and the woman’s car was heading south when the vehicles collided.

A STARS spokesperson said the Stonewall Fire Department had to perform a “lengthy extrication” before the air ambulance arrived, just before 8 p.m.

The Stonewall, Man., man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman, who is from Sandy Hook, Man., was taken to Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

- With files from CTV's Renee Rodgers