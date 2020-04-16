WINNIPEG -- Between 200 to 300 masks have been made per day by inmates at the Headingley Correctional Centre over the last few weeks.

These are set to go to all provincial correctional facilities for other inmates to wear when out of their cells.

In an email sent to CTV News from the province, it said Headingley Correctional Centre is the only centre making masks at this time.

Inmates rotate in groups of four to make the masks. The province said this goes hand in hand with public health recommendations of wearing non-medical masks to protect others from respiratory droplets.

Inmates continue to receive the advice of self-isolation if someone is sick, to keep hands washed, and practice good coughing etiquette as well as maintaining social/physical distancing.

The province said all corrections personal have access to personal protective equipment to do their jobs safely.