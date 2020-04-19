WINNIPEG -- There was a brief manhunt Saturday night after an inmate escaped from the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Winnipeg police tweeted out just after 11 p.m. that there was a "serious occurrence" at the Headingley jail.

Police are asking that all residents of Headingley to stay indoors. Currently, there is a serious occurrence at the Headingley Jail. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 19, 2020

Police were asking people to stay inside as they searched for the inmate.

Just before 11:50 p.m. police tweeted that the prisoner had been caught.

Update: The escaped prisoner has been taken into custody. We thank the public for their assistance. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 19, 2020

CTV News has reached out to police for more details.