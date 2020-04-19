Headingley jail inmate caught after brief escape
Published Sunday, April 19, 2020 8:25AM CST
File image
WINNIPEG -- There was a brief manhunt Saturday night after an inmate escaped from the Headingley Correctional Centre.
Winnipeg police tweeted out just after 11 p.m. that there was a "serious occurrence" at the Headingley jail.
Police were asking people to stay inside as they searched for the inmate.
Just before 11:50 p.m. police tweeted that the prisoner had been caught.
CTV News has reached out to police for more details.