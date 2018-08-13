

Winnipeg police have charged a 35-year-old man from Headingley, Man. after searching his vehicle.

Early on Sunday, around midnight, police received a report of an impaired driver parked near Buchanan Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Responding officers searched the vehicle and seized a number of items including:

Airsoft-style gun

Knife

Collapsible baton

Tools believed to be used for a break & enter including a cordless grinder, black gloves, a hammer, tape, binoculars, a flashlight and a grinder blade.

13 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of approximately $1,950).

They also said $280 in cash was seized from the suspect.

Police said Christian Charles Dennis Caron is facing several charges, including for possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and for having care or control while ability impaired.

He remains in custody.