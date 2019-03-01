Featured
Headingley RCMP warn about licence plate switching
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 12:22PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 12:26PM CST
The RCMP in Headingly, Man., is warning drivers about a spike in licence plate switching.
In a tweet, police say the stolen plates are being replaced with a different plate from a vehicle of similar make, model and colour.
Police are recommending drivers check their plates often to make sure they are correct and if not, contact police.