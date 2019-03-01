

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Headingly, Man., is warning drivers about a spike in licence plate switching.

In a tweet, police say the stolen plates are being replaced with a different plate from a vehicle of similar make, model and colour.

Headingley #rcmpmb have noticed an increase in switched license plates where the stolen plate is replaced with a different plate from a vehicle of similar make, model & color. Please be vigilant & check your plates often to make sure they’re correct, and if not, contact police. pic.twitter.com/Q5HauW7mkN — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 1, 2019

Police are recommending drivers check their plates often to make sure they are correct and if not, contact police.