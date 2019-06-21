

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is recommending the Seven Oaks Hospital emergency room be converted to an urgent care centre over the summer.

A spokesperson from the WRHA told CTV News Friday, “Based on the current assessment and to ensure patient safety and safe staffing levels, we are recommending that the conversion occur over the summer. However, a final decision on that has not yet been made.”

Originally, the provincial government had scheduled the closure of the ER to take place in September.

“The factors currently under consideration include demand and capacity at Seven Oaks and across the system, workforce considerations including the realities of physician and staff coverage, and operational processes,” the spokesperson said. “Other changes at Seven Oaks are still recommended to occur in September as planned.”

A decision on a conversion date has not been finalized.

The Concordia Hospital ER transitioned into an urgent care centre on June 3, while the Victoria Hospital ER closed to become an urgent care facility in 2017.

