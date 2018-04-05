

Health Canada has added new models of USB chargers to a recall issued in late March, including some obtained through Amazon.

According to the recall, the affected chargers failed a standard electrical test and could pose a risk of electric shock and fire.

Initially, 26 brands and models were recalled, including four sampled in Manitoba.

On Thursday Health Canada added four more models to the list, three of which were sampled from Amazon.

A full list of affected models is available online.