

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada and the Disney Store have issued a toy recall for the Toy Story Woody Accessory Set.

The recall is due to the metal rivets in the hat, holster and the brown polyurethane material containing lead over the allowable limit. Health Canada said the lead even at low levels is toxic to children.

The code on the product is GRC# 10420164D10416Q40145.

Health Canada said those who have purchased the product should immediately stop using it and return it to their local Disney Store for a full refund.

Approximately 231 affected units were sold across Canada between July 10, 2017 and Jan. 9, 2018.