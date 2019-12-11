WINNIPEG -- Health Canada has issued a recall regarding the Fresh Express Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit due to E. coli.

So far 24 people have become sick, no one in Manitoba has been affected.

Six of the 24 people have been hospitalized, including one person who developed a type of kidney failure.

No deaths have been reported, but those sick range in age from 3 to 73.

Individuals became sick between November 5, and November 23.

Health Canada is advising everyone to not eat the recalled product and to throw it out.

It also advises if you are unsure all Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits should be thrown out.

If someone has been infected with E. coli there can be a wide variety of symptoms, which include:

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Headache

• Mild fever

• Severe stomach cramps

• Watery or bloody diarrhea.

Health Canada note most symptoms end within five to ten day and there is no real treatment for E. coli, other than monitoring the illness and staying hydrated.