Health Canada is proposing restrictions be placed on the alcoholic content of single-serve, premixed alcoholic beverages, saying research suggests the drinks pose a public health risk, especially for young people.

The department launched public consultations over the sale of sugary, alcoholic drinks in March, the month after the death of a 14-year-old Laval, Que., girl who had reportedly drank a beverage called FCKED UP that contained 11.9 per cent alcohol, a content equal to four standard drinks in a single 568-millilitre can. That brand ceased production after the death, but other, similar beverages are available.

Health Canada said Tuesday the flavour of alcohol can be masked in these drinks, which are often highly sweetened, and they are associated “with hospitalizations related to unintentional overconsumption or excessive drinking” in young people.

It’s proposing Food and Drug Regulations be amended to lower the alcohol content of such drinks to protect Canadians. It said any container less than 1000 millilitres would be required to have an alcoholic content that is equal to or less than 1.5 drinks. That means a 355-millilitre container’s maximum content would be 7.2 per cent, while a 710-millilitre container would max out at 3.6 per cent.

Glass containers with a volume of 750 millilitres or higher would be exempt, Health Canada said, as drinks that come in that form are typically consumed in multiple servings.

Canadians will have a chance to provide feedback on the proposed regulations between Dec. 22, 2018 and Feb. 5, 2019.