

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Health Canada has issued a recall of two strains of cannabis sold in three stores in Saskatchewan.

The recalls include 3.5 gram Cherry Lime cannabis and 3.5 gram Warlock Kush cannabis that was produced by Winnipeg-based Bonify Ltd.

The pot products were sold at Cannabis Co. in Regina, Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw, and The Pot Shack in Saskatoon.

Health Canada says the products may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits specified by federal cannabis regulations.

The affected products were sold between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

Anyone who may have purchased the recalled products should contact Bonify Medical Cannabis Ltd. or the licensed retailer where it was purchased.

- With files from CTV Regina