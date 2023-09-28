Winnipeg

    • Health care funding and COVID-19 inquiry among NDP election platform items

    WINNIPEG -

    Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday's provincial election.

    The NDP has released its full platform, with costs including more than $120 million a year to hire more health-care workers.

    There are also millions of dollars promised to reduce class sizes in schools, address homelessness and freeze hydroelectricity rates for one year.

    The platform also includes $1.6 million over four years for an inquiry into the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the province can afford the new spending and still move to a balanced budget by using much of the money the Tory government has set aside for unexpected costs this year.

    The NDP platform calls for smaller deficits each year until 2027, when it outlines a small $1 million surplus.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News