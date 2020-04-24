WINNIPEG -- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic health facilities across the province have had to postpone non-urgent surgical and diagnostics procedures – now health officials are saying they’ll start to increase surgical activity over the next week.

Lannette Siragusa, Manitoba’s chief nursing officer, made the announcement during the province’s daily COVID-19 update at the legislative building on Friday.

Siragusa said surgeries will be scheduled for the most urgent cases first.

This means surgical activity will be gradually increased at:

-Health Sciences Centre;

-The Pan Am Clinic;

-Concordia Hospital;

-Misericordia Health Centre;

-Grace Hospital;

-St. Boniface Hospital;

-Victoria General Hospital;

-Boundary Trails Health Centre;

-Selkirk Regional Health Centre; and

-Brandon General Hospital.

The Province said all precautions will be taken to protect staff and patients from the risk of COVID-19. Precautions will include; point of care testing, appropriate PPE, and limiting the number of staff in a room to those who are essential for patient care.

Patients will be contacted directly about scheduling their surgery.