Shared Health announced Friday that a locked cabinet at the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg Children’s Hospital was broken into and documents containing patient information were stolen.

The incident took place in the late evening of Oct. 22 or early morning hours of Oct. 23 in the hospital’s reception/admitting area.

Shared Health said 54 people had their information taken -- all of whom are minors. The records taken are from two days of scheduled surgeries and involve patients from Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

The information in the stolen records include:

Names and medical record numbers;

Person health information number;

Dates of birth;

Phone numbers and addresses;

Contact person names, phone numbers, addresses and relationships;

Diagnosis and types of procedures;

Surgeons’ names; and

Allergies.

“The safety and security of our patients’ personal information is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said HSC CEO Ronan Sergrave in a news release.

“We are collaborating with Winnipeg Police Service to investigate this event and are reviewing our security procedures to determine any steps necessary to enhance how we protect and store patient-related information.”

The Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba Ombudsman have been notified about the incident.

Anyone impacted by the breach will get a letter from Shared Health’s privacy officer.

Sergrave said they are taking measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again in the future.

“We can provide families with our assurance that we have no evidence to indicate this was a targeted event, and offer our sincere apologies for the concern this information is sure to cause,” he said.

The hospital and Shared Health are reviewing the incident, and additional security measures have already been put in place.