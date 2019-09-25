St. Boniface Hospital announced Wednesday that its Café Marché food court has been shut down by the public health inspector following a recent review.

In a statement the hospital said the contracted provider that operates the food court was “in violation of standards and practices of public eating establishments.”

The hospital notes this has no impact on the food given to patients, which is provided by its own patient food services department.

St. Boniface Hospital is working with its contractor and the environmental health branch of Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living to address the issues.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province and Café Marché for comment.