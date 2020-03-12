WINNIPEG -- Hours after the province announced the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is being flooded with high call volumes and longer wait times.

A spokesperson for the WRHA said Health Links is "understandable experiencing very high call volumes at the moment, with longer-than-usual wait times."

The spokesperson said the public is encouraged to keep calling Health Links at (204) 788-8200 or toll free at 1(888) 315-9257 for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related health concerns.

The spokesperson said travellers who develop cold or flu-like symptoms within 14 days of returning to Canada should contact Health Links to determine if COVID-19 testing should be considered.