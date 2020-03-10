WINNIPEG -- Although so far, Manitoba has not reported any cases of COVID-19, either confirmed or presumptive, the province is still preparing for a potential outbreak.

Officials will address the COVID-19 issue and related preparedness measures at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will address the media at 11:30 a.m., at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.