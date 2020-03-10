Health minister, officials to outline provincial COVID-19 response
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:47AM CST
Manitoba officials will outline the province's Covid-19 response at a news conference Tuesday morning (Image/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Although so far, Manitoba has not reported any cases of COVID-19, either confirmed or presumptive, the province is still preparing for a potential outbreak.
Officials will address the COVID-19 issue and related preparedness measures at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will address the media at 11:30 a.m., at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.