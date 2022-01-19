Health minister to give update on what is being done to address Manitoba’s surgical backlog

Manitoba’s health minister will give an update on the steps a task force is taking to deal with the surgical backlog in the province that has resulted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audrey Gordon, along with several members of the Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force, will speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislature. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Doctors Manitoba said there is a backlog of 153,320 surgical and diagnostic procedures waiting to be completed in Manitoba as of November and December 2021.

This is a developing story. More to come.