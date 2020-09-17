WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Thursday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the province confirmed six new COVID-19 cases at John Pritchard School, bringing the total number of cases at the school to seven.

These cases involve some students and staff, with a number of cohorts at the school being temporarily transitioned to remote learning.

Roussin noted it’s believed these cases were contracted at the school, but public health investigations are currently ongoing.

John Pritchard School has also been moved to a restricted level on the province’s pandemic response system.

On Wednesday the province also reported potential COVID-19 exposures at six Winnipeg businesses, which include: Tavern United on St Matthews Ave.; U Putz on McPhillips Street; McPhillips Station Casino; Polo Park; the Hampton Inn by the Winnipeg airport; and Parkview Place Long Term Care Home.

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,489 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 16 deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.