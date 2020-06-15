WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

CTV News will live-stream the event.

Over the weekend, the province announced three new cases of COVID-19, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

There are currently 304 cases in the province, 289 people are considered recovered and there are eight active cases.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

This is a developing story. More details to come