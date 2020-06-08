WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will provide an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will speak at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced over the weekend. There have been 300 cases of the virus in Manitoba since March 12.

There are currently nine active cases, and 284 patients are considered recovered. There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province also announced COVID-19 press conferences will now take place on Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m. The conferences have previously been held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, though an update on case numbers has been sent every day.

This is a developing story. More to come.