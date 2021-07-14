WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the supersite in the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the same day the province is holding a one-day ‘vax-a-thon’ at all Manitoba supersites. As part of this event, all supersites will only be offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Manitoba has received more than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1.6 million.

Provincial data shows that 76.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, while 57.8 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.