WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will share the latest COVID details at 12:30 p.m. CTV News will live stream the news conference.

On Tuesday, the province's top doctor and the premier announced Manitoba is going forward with the next steps of its cautious reopening plans.

Officials also announced the first case of the B-117 variant, originally discovered in the U.K., was found in Manitoba. The test originally happened on Jan. 22 and it was related to international travel.

Five household members were identified and they were all self-isolating. None of the contacts developed COVID-19 and the case has since recovered.

Manitoba also added three new deaths on Tuesday bringing the total to 853.

On Tuesday, 75 new cases of COVID-19 were announced. There have been 30,360 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent in Manitoba and 4.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre and Simon Stones.