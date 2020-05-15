WINNIPEG -- Ahead of the May long weekend, Manitoba health officials will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, along with Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will speak at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba

Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, the province determined one positive COVID-19 case was actually negative, bringing the total number of cases since March 12 to 289.

There are currently 30 active cases in Manitoba and 252 people have recovered. Four Manitobans remain hospitalized, with one person in intensive care.

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

COVID-19 press conferences will now take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, though an update will be sent out every day.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.