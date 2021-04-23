WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Health officials are warning the public about two possible exposures to the B.1.1.7 variant, including one that happened at a church.

The first incident happened on April 11, around 11 a.m. at the Sioux Valley Community Church located in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

The second incident happened the next day on April 12 at Skownan Hall on Skownan First Nation.

Two COVID-19 exposures are also being linked to Winnipeg Transit last week.

The first happened on April 15 at around 8 a.m. A case was on the Blueline route from Chancellor and Matheson to Hargrave Street.

The next day on April 16 a case caught the #47 from Nairn and Grey Street to City Hall between 8:50 and 9:05 a.m.

Then that case took the #11 from City Hall to Portage Avenue and Home Street between 9:10 and 9:25 a.m.

If anyone was at any of these locations during the specified times, they are told to monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms develop, they are being told to self-isolate and get tested.