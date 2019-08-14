Hearse driver facing hefty speed ticket after being clocked at 141 km/h
Source: Manitoba RCMP/Twitter.
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:56PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 2:10PM CST
Manitoba RCMP said a vehicle with a reputation for moving slowly was caught speeding on Highway 10.
It happened on Aug. 9 at 7:46 p.m., police said.
In a photo posted to Twitter, a hearse can be seen pulled to the side of the road, beyond equipment displaying a clocked speed of 141 km/h.
The tweet said the speed limit in the area was 100 km/h.
In Manitoba, the pre-set fine for speeding 41 km/h over the limit is $586.
RCMP said the driver was working at the time, but there wasn’t a body being transported in the hearse.