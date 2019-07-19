

CTV News Winnipeg





The Manitoba government issued an extended heat advisory, as temperatures are expected to climb in the north and central parts of the province early next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said conditions are set to heat up places such as Flin Flon, The Pas, Norway House, Lynn Lake and possibly Grand Rapids, beginning on Sunday and extending into Monday and Tuesday.

The province said those who are particularly high risk include older adults, those with chronic illness, those who live alone, infants, young kids and anyone who works or exercises in the heat.

It also warns that certain substances, such as amphetamines, MDMA, cocaine, alcohol and cannabis can alter a person’s mental state and increase the danger of overheating. Other medications can also increase risk, so the province recommends asking a doctor or pharmacist about whether a medication impacts how someone copes with heat.

Manitobans are reminded that people or pets should not be left alone in direct sunlight or parked vehicles, and to regularly check on neighbours, friends and older family members.

The government notes to be aware of the following symptoms of overheating, which could lead to heat illness or heat stroke: headache; red, hot and dry skin; dizziness; confusion; nausea; rapid weak pulse; and a complete or partial loss of consciousness. If anyone experiences any of these symptoms they are advised to go to a cool place and drink water. If medical help is required, move the person to a cool location, put cold water on big areas of their skin or clothes and fan them until help arrives.

The longer a person's body temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius, the greater the chance of permanent effects or death.

The province offers the following tips to help prevent the effects of the heat: