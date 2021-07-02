WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that the province will be experiencing “dangerous heat” for the next few days.

The weather agency has issued a heat warning for much of the province for Friday, saying a “dome of intense heat” has moved into Manitoba. The province is expected to see daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens or low twenties.

Environment Canada notes that the “dangerous heat” will stick around through Saturday, except for in the most northern parts of Manitoba. The province will then return to seasonal temperatures on Sunday into Monday, starting with the northern parts of the province and moving into the south.

The weather agency notes that the heat affects everyone. To reduce the health effects of the heat, it reminds Manitobans to take the following steps:

Plan outdoor activities during the cooler times of the day;

Take a cool shower or bath, or take a break in a cool location;

Stay out of the direct sunlight, and wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes and a wide-brimmed hat;

Drink a lot of water;

Keep your house cool;

Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle;

Check in on family, friends, and neighbours;

Watch for the effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rashes, cramps, and fainting; and

Watch for the signs of heatstroke, which include headaches, hot skin, dizziness, or confusion.

On Thursday, the Manitoba government issued a heat advisory, including a reminder that the public health order allows municipalities to repurpose certain facilities into cooling centres for vulnerable people.

The province notes that people need to be able to maintain a separation of at least two metres from each other at these centres. The province also expects the facilities to have supervision and take efforts to ensure people follow public health protocols. Provincially designated enforcement officers will also be monitoring and will recommend any adjustments.

Manitoba also encourages municipalities to consider providing the following services:

Giving out bottled drinking water;

Providing shade tents in priority areas;

Using transit buses as mobile cooling centres; and

Allowing drop-in and overnight shelters to offer expanded daytime hours.

The province notes that outdoor pools, splash pads, and wading pools are currently operational.