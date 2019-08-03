Manitobans are in for a hot and humid start to the long weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Winnipeg and several of the surrounding communities in Manitoba.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for parts of western Manitoba.

Heat remains a concern for S MB today and thunderstorms producing 2-4 cm hail, 50-100 mm rain and gusts 90 to 110 km/h are in the forecast this evening and overnight for W MB. To report severe weather, send an email to mbstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/Gd9B6WYYuy — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) August 3, 2019

Environment Canada said highs near 32 C are expected Saturday in the Red River Valley, with the humidex values close to the 40s.

The hot weather is expected to continue through the night, with overnight lows near 20 C.

Sunday will bring more of the same with highs expected to near the 30 C mark, but with somewhat less humidity. Thunderstorms are also in the forecast Sunday.

Environment Canada says Monday will be the first sign of relief with more seasonal conditions and daytime highs in the mid-twenties.

Most of southern and central Manitoba can expect hot and humid conditions as well, but they should remain just shy of warning criteria.

Extreme heat can have an effect on everyone, more information about its effects and how to stay safe are available on the Environment Canada Website.