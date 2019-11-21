Heavy police presence at 7-11 on Arlington and Ellice
There is a heavy police presence at a 7/11 on Arlington Street and Ellice Avenue. (Source: Josh Crabb/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:49PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:02PM CST
WINNIPEG – There is a heavy police presence at a 7/11 on Arlington Street and Ellice Avenue.
CTV News has learned there has been a shooting in the area on Thursday evening. Multiple police cruisers and ambulances are on the scene.
A video shared on Facebook shows a number of police in the area as a person walks out of the 7/11. Nine shots can be heard, as people begin to yell.
This is a developing story. More information to come.