Advertisement
Heavy police presence at Tim Hortons parking lot in Winnipeg
Multiple Winnipeg police officers and a forensics unit were on scene at a Tim Hortons on Lagimodiére. (Source: Mason DePatie/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Multiple Winnipeg police officers and a forensics unit are on scene at a Tim Hortons on Lagimodiére.
On Thursday evening, a heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons and Petro-Canada gas station on Lagimodiére and Fermor Avenue.
Police tape blocked off large sections of the parking lot, including a section of gas pumps at the Petro-Canada station.
Forensic officers were on the scene Thursday evening taking photos of the area.
CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.
This is a developing story. More to come.
-with files from CTV's Mason DePatie