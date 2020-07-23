WINNIPEG -- Multiple Winnipeg police officers and a forensics unit are on scene at a Tim Hortons on Lagimodiére.

On Thursday evening, a heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons and Petro-Canada gas station on Lagimodiére and Fermor Avenue.

Police tape blocked off large sections of the parking lot, including a section of gas pumps at the Petro-Canada station.

Forensic officers were on the scene Thursday evening taking photos of the area.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-with files from CTV's Mason DePatie