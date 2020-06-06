WINNIPEG -- A heavy police presence could be seen in the William Whyte area Saturday morning.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Aberdeen Avenue after reports of an individual armed with a firearm.

With the assistance of the tactical support team, the home was safely cleared. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is on-going.

The spokesperson said officers will be clearing the area shortly.