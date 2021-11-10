Heavy snow coming to southern Manitoba on Wednesday

WINNIPEG -

Southern Manitoba will be seeing a shift to wintry weather on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements, snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings for parts of southern Manitoba. A full list of the public weather alerts can be found online.

According to the weather agency, a low-pressure system is approaching from Saskatchewan and will bring a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday morning.

The snow accumulation will occur Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday, with snowfall amounts varying widely.

For areas under a snowfall warning, including Arborg, Pine Falls and Selkirk, snowfall accumulations of 10 centimetres are expected Wednesday night, with an additional 10 centimetres expected on Thursday.

The areas under winter storm warnings, including Dauphin, Alonsa and Swan River, should expect snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres by the end of Thursday. The weather agency notes that areas along the Manitoba escarpment will see the greatest amount of snow accumulation, with the possibility of up to 40 centimetres.

Environment Canada notes that the weather will be “particularly blustery” on Thursday and early Friday due to a gusty northeast wind.

It adds there will also be heavy flurries off the Manitoba lakes from Thursday night into Friday.

The temperature will sit around the freezing mark for the next few days, which could create slippery conditions.

Environment Canada is reminding travellers that this weather system will affect southern Manitoba, parts of Saskatchewan, northwestern Ontario and the bordering American states.

For those seeing heavy snowfall, the weather agency reminds you to adjust your driving with the changing road conditions, make an emergency plan, and get an emergency kit.

If there is a winter storm, Environment Canada advises you to consider postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves. If you have to travel, keep other people informed of your schedule and destination, and bring an emergency kit and cellphone.