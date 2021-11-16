Heavy snow, hazardous conditions coming to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday

WINNIPEG -

A swath of heavy snow will be coming down on Manitoba on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of Manitoba, including Flin Flon, Poplar River, Thompson and Norway House. A full list can be found online.

The weather agency noted the snowfall began on Monday evening in The Pas and along the Saskatchewan border, with snow expected to spread east on Tuesday.

It predicts the snowfall to begin Tuesday morning near Island Lake and the Ontario border.

The heaviest snow is expected to reach 10 to 15 centimetres on Tuesday, but could reach 25 centimetres by the end of Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, Lynn Lake may only get two to four centimetres of snow. However, areas such as Pukatawagan could see closer to 10 centimetres.

This weather system will leave the region by Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada reminds Manitobans to prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions, adding that visibility could be suddenly reduced.

WINTER STORM WARNING

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Provincial Park.

The weather agency notes that it expects hazardous conditions and heavy snow in these areas.

It adds that as a low pressure system moves across the Prairies, snow will begin in The Pas on Tuesday evening, with heavy accumulation taking place overnight. This snow will continue into Wednesday evening.

Snowfall totals are expected to reach the 25-to-30-centimetre range.

Environment Canada suggests that residents postpone non-essential travel until the weather conditions improve.

Those living in areas under snowfall and winter storm warnings are encouraged to make an emergency plan and put together an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight..