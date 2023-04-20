Heavy snow, poor driving conditions prompt school closures in Manitoba

With much of southern Manitoba expected to receive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Thursday, a number of schools have closed for the day due to the wintry weather and poor driving conditions.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a “slow-moving disturbance” will bring moderate to heavy snow into parts of southern Manitoba on Thursday morning. The snow will then spread east across the Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba throughout the rest of the day.

Due to the weather, which is causing dangerous driving conditions, the following schools are closed and buses are cancelled for April 20, 2023: