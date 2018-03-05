Featured
Heavy snowfall and poor driving conditions close Manitoba roads
Snowfall closes Highways
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 1:33AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 2:00AM CST
A number of highways were closed Sunday night after heavy snowfall across southern and central Manitoba.
According to Manitoba 511, the closures were due to poor winter driving conditions.
Highways that were closed include:
- Highway 1 from Headingley Portage La Prairie
- Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border
- Highway 10 from Highway 25 to Dauphin
- Highway 10 from Brandon to Minnedosa
- Highway 21 from Shoal Lake to Oakburn
- Highway 45 from Oakburn to Elphinstone
- Highway 264 from Highway 83 to Highway 16
- Highway 23 from 342 to Deerwood
- Highway 16 from the Saskatchewan border to Newdale
- Highway 3 from Thornhill to Clearwater
- Highway 34 from Highway 245 to the U.S.border
- Highway 31 from Highway 3 to the U.S. border
- Highway 244 Manitou to Notre Dame
- Highway 242 from U.S. border to Somerset
- Highway 3 from Highway 14 to Carman
- Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek
- Highway 23 from Miami to Roland
- Highway 428 from Winkler to Roland
- Highway 432 from Morden to Highway 23
Motorists were also being asked to use caution when travelling on Highways 10, 19, the Lake Audy Road and Rolling River Road in Riding Mountain National Park because of poor driving conditions and visibility.
The Turtle Mountain School Division announced it was cancelling all buses and classes Monday.
Southwest Horizon School Division also called a “snow day”, saying all schools and division offices would be closed.