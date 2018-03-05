A number of highways were closed Sunday night after heavy snowfall across southern and central Manitoba.

According to Manitoba 511, the closures were due to poor winter driving conditions.

Highways that were closed include:

Highway 1 from Headingley Portage La Prairie

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. border

Highway 10 from Highway 25 to Dauphin

Highway 10 from Brandon to Minnedosa

Highway 21 from Shoal Lake to Oakburn

Highway 45 from Oakburn to Elphinstone

Highway 264 from Highway 83 to Highway 16

Highway 23 from 342 to Deerwood

Highway 16 from the Saskatchewan border to Newdale

Highway 3 from Thornhill to Clearwater

Highway 34 from Highway 245 to the U.S.border

Highway 31 from Highway 3 to the U.S. border

Highway 244 Manitou to Notre Dame

Highway 242 from U.S. border to Somerset

Highway 3 from Highway 14 to Carman

Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek

Highway 23 from Miami to Roland

Highway 428 from Winkler to Roland

Highway 432 from Morden to Highway 23

Motorists were also being asked to use caution when travelling on Highways 10, 19, the Lake Audy Road and Rolling River Road in Riding Mountain National Park because of poor driving conditions and visibility.

The Turtle Mountain School Division announced it was cancelling all buses and classes Monday.

Southwest Horizon School Division also called a “snow day”, saying all schools and division offices would be closed.