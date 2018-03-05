A number of highways are closed after heavy snowfall across southern and central Manitoba.

According to Manitoba 511, the closures were due to poor winter driving conditions.

Highways that are closed include:

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Highway 14

Highway 7: From Highway 101 to Komarno

Highway 236: From Highway 6 to Balmoral

Highway 67: Stonewall to Highway 6

Motorists were also being asked to use caution when travelling on Highways 10, 19, the Lake Audy Road and Rolling River Road in Riding Mountain National Park because of poor driving conditions and visibility.

HEAVY SNOWFALL BLANKETS MANITOBA OVERNIGHT

Environment and Climate Change Canada put a heavy snowfall warning in effect overnight Monday, with 10 centimetres or more expected by end of day.

The weather agency said a Colorado Low will spread several waves of heavy snow over portions of southern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan throughout the day.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS AT WINNIPEG AIRPORT

Five flights were cancelled Monday morning flying in and out of Winnipeg due to the weather.

Winnipeg Airports Authority Director of Communications and Public Affairs Tyler MacAfee said some were proactively cancelled in anticipation of the storm.

Additionally, one flight set to land in Winnipeg from Vancouver was diverted to Calgary.

However despite the weather, MacAfee said delays as of this morning are minimal.

"The planes for the most part are on schedule or running a few minutes late, as to be expected in this kind of weather," he said.

"We're accustomed to winter events like this in Winnipeg, so this isn't anything out of the ordinary."

POSSIBLE HOME-CARE SERVICE DELAY

Due to the weather conditions some community healthcare services, specifically home-care services could be delayed or cancelled. Clients who require urgent care will be the priority.

SCHOOL CLOSURES IN MANITOBA

Due to extreme weather conditions, some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Monday, March 5, 2018.

Turtle Mountain School Division

All buses and classes are canceled.

Southwest Horizon School Divison

All schools and division offices are closed.

Sunrise School Division

All schools closed. Staff are not to report.

Lord Selkirk Division

All schools are closed. Buses are not running. Staff not expected to report.

Pine Creek School Division

All schools are closed

Red River Valley School Division

All schools are closed.

Sagkeeng First Nation School Division

All schools are closed.

Seine River School Division

All schools are closed.

Seven Oaks School Divison

No buses are running.

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine

Auréle Lemoine in Saint-Laurent, Noel-Ritchot in Saint-Norbert, Sainte Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Réal Bérard in Saint-Pierre, Pointe des chênes in Sainte Anne, Gabrielle-Roy In Ile des Chênes , Saint-Joachim In LaBroquerie, La Source in Shilo, École Notre Dame in Notre-dame de Lourde, École Gilbert Rosset in Saint-Claude, École saint-Georges in Pine Fall- Saint-Georges, École Jours de Plaine in Laurier, École saint-Lazare in Saint –Lazare and Lagimodière in Lorette are closed.

Buses are closed for Roméo-Dallaire, Lacerte, Précieux-Sang, Collège Louis-Riel, Christine-Lespérance, Taché and Centre scolaire Léo-Rémillard.

Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools closed

Border Land School Division

All schools closed.

Brandon School Division

No buses outside city.

Evergreen School Division

All schools closed.

Garden Valley School Division

Buses and classes cancelled.

Interlake School Division

Buses and classes cancelled.

Prairie Spirit School Division

Buses and classes cancelled.

Winnipeg School Divison

Schools open. No bus service.

Park West School Division

All schools closed.