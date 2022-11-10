Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday

Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning at 4:25 a.m. on Thursday for a number of Manitoba communities, including Morden, Steinbach and Lac du Bonnet.

The statement says that southeast Manitoba could be hit with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, with the far southeast corner potentially receiving more than 25 centimetres.

The weather agency notes the worst weather conditions will come in the late afternoon and overnight hours as there will be heavy falling snow, poor visibility and blowing snow.

The weather conditions will improve by Friday morning.

ECCC advises Manitobans to be prepared and adjust their driving to the road conditions. If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should turn on your lights and keep a safe following distance from other cars.

ECCC says it may expand the snowfall warning to other nearby regions.