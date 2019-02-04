

The streets of Winnipeg are covered with snow Monday morning, as Environment Canada issues a weather warning.

According to the department, the snow is being caused by a low pressure system that’s moving through the northern United States. It predicts that the snowfall will amount to about 10 to 15 centimetres.

Public Safety Canada suggests residents come up with an emergency plan and create an emergency kit that includes water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight.

The Winnipeg School Division asks that parents check its website before 7 a.m. for information on bus delays and any cancellations.

The following is a current list of school and bus closures and cancellations, which will continue to be updated:

- There will be no buses in the Portage la Prairie School Division, and Oakville and Hutterian schools are closed. Schools in the city will open, but trips, sports and activies are canceled.

- All schools are closed in the Lord Selkirk School Division. Staff aren't expected to report.

- All schools are closed in the Seine River School Division.

- Classes and buses are cancelled in the Prairie Rose School Division. Staff are asked to report once it's safe to do so.

- Schools are closed in the Sunrise School Division.

- Schools are closed in the Interlake School Division.

- Buses are not running outside the city of Brandon in the Brandon School Division. Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed. All other schools are open are buses within the city are running.

- Sergeant Tommy Prince School is closed.

- The Red River Valley School Division is closed.

- The Evergreen School Division is closed.

- The following schools are closed in the DSFM: Lagimodière, Gabrielle Roy, Sainte Agathe, Saint-Jean Baptiste. Réal Bérard, Pointe -des–chênes, Saint Joachim, Saint Georges, Noel-Ritchot, Aurèle Lemoine, Gilbert Rosset, ER Notre-Dame. Buses are canceled for École La source in Shilo.

- Garden Valley School Division is closed.

- Schools are closed in the Pine Creek School Division.

- All schools are closed in Sagkeeng First Nation.