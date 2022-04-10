Heavy swath of snow heading for Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that a “heavy swath of snow” is expected to move through the province this coming week.

On Sunday, the weather agency issued a special weather statement for several parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie. The statement warns that southern Manitoba will be hit with heavy snow, strong winds and blowing snow beginning late Tuesday night.

According to Environment Canada, a Colorado low will move towards Minnesota on Tuesday, which will bring heavy snow from southeastern Saskatchewan into southern Manitoba.

The weather agency notes that it looks like North Dakota will be hit with the most snow, but Manitobans should still prepare for large accumulations, particularly near the international border.

Snowfall totals near the U.S. border could reach 60 centimetres, while communities north of this region could receive 20 to 40 centimetres or more.

Environment Canada explained that as the Colorado low moves toward eastern Minnesota on Wednesday, strong winds are going to develop. The weather agency predicts winds of 60 to 70 km/h on Wednesday night and into Thursday, with even stronger winds of 80 km/h in the Red River Valley.

The strong winds and heavy snow will lead to poor visibility. Environment Canada notes that it’s possible Manitoba will experience blowing snow on Wednesday during the day, but it is more likely Wednesday night and into Thursday. The blowing snow will likely cause dangerous travel conditions.

The weather agency said weather conditions will improve by Friday.

Environment Canada notes that confidence in the track of the Colorado low is improving, but is still uncertain. Deviation in the track could lead to changes in snow accumulations, precipitation type, and wind speeds.