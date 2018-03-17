Hedley fans hand out paper hearts to show support in Winnipeg as police investigate band’s singer, Jacob Hoggard

Embattled Canadian rocker Jacob Hoggard came to Winnipeg Saturday night to perform with his band Hedley.

The show comes one day after Toronto police confirmed its sex crimes unit is investigating the front man following several allegations of sexual misconduct.

Jen Laszchuk has a lot of love for Hedley. The long-time fan said it’s because of the group's positive lyrics.

Laszchuk helped make 1,500 paper hearts and handed them out ahead of the band's Winnipeg concert to show support. The slogan ‘I stand with Headley’ is printed on each heart.

"A lot of people can't live without their music and I'm one of them,” said Laszchuk from her home in St. Malo, about an hour south of Winnipeg.

Toronto police's sex crime unit is investigating Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard after a series of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

Police tell CTV News there is a lot of sensitivity in regards to the person or persons who may be involved -- that it's an ongoing investigation and no charges have been laid.

Laszchuk said it been heartbreaking to learn of the allegations and the reason she's taking action.

“They've been a part for my life for 13 years and someone needs to stand up for them," she said.

Hoggard has denied the allegations and none has been proven in court.

At the end of February he tweeted:

"I need to be completely clear: I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour in my life. Ever.

“However, over the last 13 years, I have behaved in a way that objectified women."

The band has been facing a growing backlash.

It said it would be take an indefinite hiatus but continue the current tour to the end.

The band has been dropped by its management team and taken off radio station playlists across Canada.

The group also backed out of a Juno awards performance and removed itself from consideration for the prizes.

Matthew Flisfeder is an assistant professor of rhetoric and communications at the University of Winnipeg, and researches pop culture.

Flisfeder said the Hedley backlash is another example showing the power of the ‘MeToo’ movement.

"I think it does demonstrate in our moment right now that women are being empowered and do have agency, and that the power in numbers has shown what's necessary show to get attention,” he said.

Some fans, like Dorothy Paizen believes the backlash has gone too far.

“Innocent until proven guilty,” she said a few moments ahead of the show in Winnipeg Saturday.

Hoggard supporters planned to light their paper hearts with their mobile phones to show the singer just how much they care even with a police investigation underway.

CTV News reached out to Jacob Hoggard's lawyer, and sent Hoggard a message on social media Saturday morning asking for an interview or statement and did not hear back as of 9 p.m. Saturday night.

CTV News was allowed into Bell MTS Place Saturday night to speak with fans and record part of the concert.

CTV News also reached out to Bell Media, which owns this CTV station about the decision to remove Hedley songs from radio stations.

It says it won't be commenting further.