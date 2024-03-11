Hellebuyck helps Jets soar past Capitals 3-0
Connor Hellebuyck collected his 30th win for the Winnipeg Jets this season with a 23-save performance in a 3-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals on Monday.
Hellebuyck (30-14-3) became the fourth NHL goalie this season to reach the 30-win mark. It was the fifth time in his career.
The victory was the veteran netminder's fourth shutout of the season and 36th of his career.
Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (41-18-5), who were coming off a 5-0 shutout loss to Vancouver on Saturday that Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness described as the worst game "by far" the team had played in his two-year tenure.
The Jets began a three-game homestand in front of 13,716 fans at Canada Life Centre and are 8-3-0 in their past 11 games and 4-2-0 in the past six.
Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots for Washington (30-24-9), which began a five-game road trip and is 3-3 in its past six games and 7-3-1 in the last 11.
New Jet additions Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller were cheered loudly when they were welcomed by the rink announcer and shown on the Jumbotron. The former New Jersey players were traded to Winnipeg last Friday in separate deals for draft picks.
Toffoli was slotted on Winnipeg's second line on the right side of centre Sean Monahan and winger Iafallo. Miller was paired with defenceman Dylan Samberg.
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 following the second.
The Jets were outshooting the visitors 7-1 after the first five minutes and it was 12-5 when the opening frame ended.
Pionk scored his fifth goal of the season at 10:05 after taking a cross-ice pass from Mason Appleton as he rushed the net.
Winnipeg is 27-3-1 after scoring first this season.
After Jets Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti hit the posts early in the second, Iafallo made it 2-0 at 8:16.
Defenceman Josh Morrissey was skating across the ice inside the blue line, but suddenly turned and fired the puck at the net and it glanced off Iafallo past Lindgren.
The Capitals outshot the Jets 11-8 in the middle period, closing the shot gap to 20-16.
The game's first power play went to Washington six minutes into the third when new-guy Miller was called for slashing.
Hellebuyck made a snapping glove save on Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals only got two shots on goal. Washington had scored with the man advantage in seven straight games and 10 of its last 11.
Connor scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season after redirecting a pass from Mark Scheifele at the 10-minute mark.
NOTES
The Jets played without forward Gabe Vilardi for a sixth straight game due to his upper-body injury. ΓÇª T.J. Oshie returned for the Capitals after being taken off the injured-reserve list following a seven-game absence (upper-body injury). Tom Wilson was out. ΓÇª The Jets are 22-8-2 at home this season, including 16-3-1 in their past 20.
UP NEXT
Jets: Host the Nashville Predators Wednesday.
Capitals: Travel to Edmonton to play the Oilers Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.
