Hellebuyck, Scheifele set on winning Stanley Cup with Jets: 'We're together on this'
Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele hope their new contracts show their teammates and fans how much they believe in the Winnipeg Jets.
The NHL club announced identical seven-year extensions Monday for the starting goaltender and top centre, but the pair signed the contracts at a press conference Tuesday.
Each deal is worth US$59.5 million with an average annual value of $8.5 million. Both take effect in 2024-25.
"If the guys around us know that we care and we truly believe in this city and the guys around us, that helps them figure out where this team is going and that's one direction and that's to win the (Stanley) Cup," Hellebuyck said.
He was also glad to be linked with Scheifele.
"I think we're going to really set a really good model for the next generation coming up," Hellebuyck said. "Hopefully, the fans can see that we care about being here and we love being here and we're together on this."
Hellebuyck, 30, was drafted by Winnipeg in 2012 (fifth round, 130th overall). The Michigan product leads all franchise goalies in games played (445), wins (238) and shutouts (32). He won the Vezina Trophy in 2020 and was a finalist in 2018 and 2023.
Scheifele was the franchise's first pick (seventh overall) after it moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. The 30-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 42 goals in 81 games. He ranks first in franchise history for playoff goals (19) and game-winning goals (44).
"Our goal is to win and obviously this is a big step and I believe we have such a great team here," said Scheifele, who's an alternate captain.
"I have such tremendous friends that are friends for life who are in that locker room. We want to win a Cup in Winnipeg and there'd be nothing more special than doing that."
The Jets play their season-opener Wednesday in Calgary against the Flames.
Head coach Rick Bowness was glad there won't be any more talk about the "two world-class athletes" playing on expiring contracts and possibly becoming unrestricted free agents on July 1.
"I think that's the big message to the whole team, every player, we can win now," Bowness said. "(There would be) two big voids if they had left. So it's great to have them and it's a huge confidence boost for our team that they want to stay.
"Again, they had options. They could have waited (for) July 1 and gone wherever they wanted to go, but they chose Winnipeg and they chose this team. And that's, you know, it's a big boost to their teammates because they're telling their teammates, `We're in this fight with you."'
General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he was in touch with both players' agents and was open about what needed to happen to get the deals done.
"I think both individuals would have commanded a lot on the open market," Cheveldayoff said. "We had a lot of conversations with them. Some of the things brought up with each respective agent was the player's desire to win. It's the organization's desire to win but we are living in a (salary) cap world.
"There probably was some give on their parts as far as those kind of conversations, but that speaks volumes to them."
Cheveldayoff said he walked by the locker room on Monday when Scheifele and Hellebuyck gave their teammates the news.
"The uniqueness of it was awesome," Cheveldayoff said. "Where once we got the final yeses from them, they got the opportunity to stand in front of their team in a team meeting and say they were committing to Winnipeg.
"The roar that came out of the dressing room, unfortunately I wasn't in there, but I was walking by it at the time and the roar that came out of the dressing room, I knew exactly what had happened."
Jets captain Adam Lowry said it was welcome news.
"We were able to celebrate them a little bit in the room when they told us (Monday) and now we're really looking forward to getting the season started and those two guys are going to be big driving forces for our team," he said.
All-star defenceman Josh Morrissey said the news just before the season starts "sends a bolt of energy through the team."
While players don't usually give each other contract advice, the alternate captain admitted he did offer his "two cents" to try to make them stay. Morrissey is on an eight-year contract that runs through 2027-28.
"So my pitch is, `I want to win here, I'm signed here and please don't leave,"' Morrissey said with a laugh.
The Jets grabbed the second Western Conference wild-card spot in Game 81 last season, finishing 46-33-3. The Vegas Golden Knights bounced them out of the first round of the playoffs in five games.
The deepest Winnipeg has been in the playoffs was the conference final in 2017-18, but it lost to Vegas. It's won one playoff series since then, the first round against the Edmonton Oilers in 2021. It was swept by the Montreal Canadiens in the next round.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days,' foreign minister says
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
'It's terrifying': Canadians stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting after flights cancelled
Canadians stranded in Israel after many airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday say they are desperate to get home and fear for their safety.
DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
Son of Canadian woman believed to be Hamas hostage says his last words to his mom were 'I love you'
The son of a Canadian woman recounts the last conversation he had with his mother before she disappeared. He believes she was taken hostage by Hamas militants Saturday.
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says morale among troops is the lowest it's been in recent memory as many soldiers struggle with the cost of living.
Regina
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skid
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Two killed in collision near Davin, Sask.: RCMP
A 22-year-old woman from Kipling, Sask. and a 47-year-old man from Arkansas are dead after a two-vehicle collision southeast of White City on Saturday evening, RCMP said.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.
For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.
Saskatoon
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
RCMP speak in Sask. community where 'QAnon queen' supporters are located
Saskatchewan RCMP spoke from a community hall in Richmound, Sask. Tuesday afternoon where they addressed the presence of a ‘QAnon queen’ group in the village.
-
Province asks Saskatoon to take lead in finding sites for new emergency shelters
The provincial government is asking the City of Saskatoon to take the lead in identifying shelter sites as part of its new strategy to tackle homelessness and addictions.
Northern Ontario
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption site
Time is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
North Bay suspect poured a drink on victim, then came at police with a weapon
A 64-year-old suspect who got into an argument with a neighbour got into much bigger trouble when police arrived to investigate.
Edmonton
-
Concrete panel falls off downtown Edmonton building, city enacts emergency closures
The City of Edmonton has implemented an emergency closure after a concrete panel fell from the former National Bank building at 9 Sir Winston Churchill Square on Tuesday morning.
-
Oilers' McDavid wants NHL to reverse ban on theme tape including for Pride
Connor McDavid is not on board with an NHL policy — again.
-
Warmest Thanksgiving in over a century
Summer-like temperatures returned to Edmonton over the Thanksgiving long weekend and it was ALMOST a record-setter.
Toronto
-
RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
Scotiabank Arena announces $350M worth of renovations. Here's what it will look like
As Scotiabank Arena approaches its 25th anniversary in February, the downtown venue is undergoing renovations worth more than $350 million.
Calgary
-
COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccinations in Alberta: What you need to know
Bookings for COVID-19 shots opened to Albertans on Tuesday with the shots being administered starting Oct. 16.
-
Four Lethbridge high school football players arrested for alleged sexual assault
Four high school football players have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge school last week.
-
Calgary teen missing from Parkdale
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they search for a teen who went missing from the community of Parkdale this week.
Montreal
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Healthy Quebec kids can no longer see pediatricians, must now find a family doctor
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.
-
Quebec rejects coroner's recommendation to consider .05 blood-alcohol limit
Quebec's transport minister has rejected a call from the coroner to consider reducing the legal blood-alcohol concentration for drivers.
Ottawa
-
'Tragedy in every way': Gatineau police urge kindness after fatal Buckingham, Que. crash
Gatineau police are asking for calm and kindness after a fatal crash in the Buckingham sector that claimed the lives of two teenagers.
-
Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa
Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available in Ottawa for people at greatest risk of health complications. Full public eligibility will open by the end of October.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of war
Jewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
Atlantic
-
Masks required again at N.S. health facilities
Nova Scotia health facilities will require people to wear face masks again amid rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Dog attack victim looking for answers: ‘It’s lucky we were there’
A Moncton woman who was attacked by a pitbull feels her issue isn't being properly addressed by officials.
-
Alternate location considered for Halifax Remembrance Day ceremony due to homeless encampment
The growing homeless issue in Halifax may be having an impact on this year's Remembrance Day ceremonies in Grand Parade.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents rally, fear for family amid Israel-Gaza war
The ripple effects of the Israel-Gaza war are being felt in Waterloo Region.
-
Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.
-
'Stay home if you’re sick': Health units prepare for respiratory illness season
With fall weather here and people expected to spend more time indoors, local public health units are preparing for another season of respiratory illnesses.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor wants other cities to consider withholding payments to province over ER closures
The mayor of a B.C. city where the hospital emergency room has been plagued by closures due to staffing shortages says he plans to withhold health-care payments to the province and is encouraging other local leaders to do the same.
-
Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
-
Search effort underway for missing senior and his dog in Whistler, B.C.
A search effort has been launched involving police, firefighters, multiple search and rescue teams and the public in Whistler, B.C., after a senior and his dog went missing Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Mountie cleared of wrongdoing in Campbell River shooting death
A Campbell River RCMP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet gun at him.
-
B.C. private island listed for $1.5M
A private island has been listed for sale on Vancouver Island's Cowichan Lake.
-
Island Health adding round-the-clock midwife service to Victoria hospital
Island Health is unveiling a new midwife program at Victoria General Hospital in hopes of better supporting pregnant patients and care providers.