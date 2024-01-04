Hellebuyck to represent Jets at NHL All-Star Game

Connor Hellebuyck will be representing the Winnipeg Jets at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto next month.

The NHL unveiled the first 32 selections Thursday evening, with one player being chosen for each team.

This will be Hellebuyck's fourth all-star appearance – previously attending the festivities in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

So far this season, Hellebuyck is tied for second in the league with 18 wins, fifth with a 2.33 goals against average and sixth with a .920 save percentage.

He is also coming off being named the third star of the month of December. He went 7-0-2 with a 1.88 goals against average and .934 save percentage.

More Jets could end up going to the NHL All-Star Game as fans can now vote fore 12 additional players to attend – eight skaters and four goalies.

Fans will be able to vote until 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend gets underway in Toronto between Feb. 2 and 4.