WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Hellebuyck to represent Jets at NHL All-Star Game

    Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, left, and right wing Nino Niederreiter, center, congratulate goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, left, and right wing Nino Niederreiter, center, congratulate goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Connor Hellebuyck will be representing the Winnipeg Jets at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto next month.

    The NHL unveiled the first 32 selections Thursday evening, with one player being chosen for each team.

    This will be Hellebuyck's fourth all-star appearance – previously attending the festivities in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

    So far this season, Hellebuyck is tied for second in the league with 18 wins, fifth with a 2.33 goals against average and sixth with a .920 save percentage.

    He is also coming off being named the third star of the month of December. He went 7-0-2 with a 1.88 goals against average and .934 save percentage.

    More Jets could end up going to the NHL All-Star Game as fans can now vote fore 12 additional players to attend – eight skaters and four goalies.

    Fans will be able to vote until 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 11.

    The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend gets underway in Toronto between Feb. 2 and 4.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News