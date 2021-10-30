Help needed to set up holiday Memory Tree at St. Vital Centre

WINNIPEG -

Palliative Manitoba is looking for help setting up its Memory Tree, which provides a space for Winnipeggers to remember deceased loved ones during the holiday season.

"It's a place amongst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season where people who might not be in the holidays because they are missing that somebody special," said Lindsay Felstead, fundraiser coordinator at Palliative Manitoba.

"It's a safe place where they can come sit, share their story with one of our volunteers, fill out a card and hang it on the tree in memory of their loved one."

The tree stood in front of The Bay at the St. Vital Centre for 32 years, until last year when COVID-19 retail closures forced the program to move online.

This year, however, there's a new obstacle preventing the tree from going up.

Due to changes to their internal operations with its long-standing logistics partner, Palliative Manitoba no longer has anyone to store or put up the tree.

"Now, these crates are four feet high and eight feet long and three feet wide. There are four of them," said Felstead.

"We usually have a team of eight to 10 individuals who help us put the tree up and take it down, but we can't do that without a licensed scissor lift operator."

The Memory Tree is set to go up on Nov. 21, 2021, and the organization needs a team in place before then.

"When you're experiencing grief and something like the holidays come up and it really does make that grief much more profound and you end up having to run to the mall to do something, and you're faced with lights and people running around happy, and you feel very much out of place," Felstead said.

"People who don't even know what it's about will come up and ask. When they find out its purpose and why our volunteers are sitting there and why they're so very attentive and passionate and wonderful, they will sit and share their stories."

Any organization wanting to help set up the tree can call or email Palliative Manitoba.