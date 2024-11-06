Henry Winkler filming movie in Winnipeg

An iconic television actor is the latest Hollywood star to land in Winnipeg.

Henry Winkler, famous for playing “The Fonz” on Happy Days and his Emmy-award winning work in the television series Barry, has been cast in the movie Normal which is currently filming in the province with Bob Odenkirk.

Winkler has posted about Winnipeg on social media three times in the past week.

On Monday, a post quoted a Variety article announcing his casting in the film, and he wrote, “So happy here in Winnipeg!!!!”

On Wednesday, he posted a photo from inside the Winnipeg Art Gallery – Qaumujaq.

Winkler has also made a stop at Deer and Almond, a Winnipeg restaurant known to attract out-of-town celebrities. He posted Wednesday that it is “out of this world.”

According to Variety, the movie is focused on a bank robbery in a town called Normal, and Winkler is playing the mayor of the community. Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame has also been cast in the film, which started shooting last month.

It is the third movie Odenkirk has filmed in Winnipeg, following Nobody and Nobody 2.