'Her spirit was with me': Cree beadwork artist reconnects with great-grandmother in latest project
A Cree artist is using beadwork to reconnect with her ancestral past – recreating her great-grandmother’s intricate design of an 85-year-old pair of mittens.
“I always refer to it as a project of love,” says beadwork artist Cynthia Boehm. “This connection between my great-grandmother and I, this project is really to honour her.”
It started five years ago when Boehm approached then-cultural anthropology curator Maureen Matthews at the Manitoba Museum.
“She thought her grandmother had a piece of beading here,” says Matthews. “Her mum said something about mittens or something, and so I started to look into it.”
After a few months, the museum was able to locate the mittens made by residential school survivor Jane Mary Sinclair, along with a collection of ancestral pieces donated by Boehm’s family and friends.
“I was really in disbelief that it really was my grandmother's work because a lot of the items aren't identified, the makers aren't identified,” Boehm says.
Boehm set out to reproduce her great-grandmother’s gauntlets – a learning process she says was very challenging and emotional.
“I had so many special memories of her throughout this project,” Boehm says. “There's times I love thinking about her and her little funny ways…and there was times I cried because of memories of her and missing her.”
With the museum’s support, she received funding from the Manitoba Arts Council to pursue the project over the span of two years.
“The connection to my grandmother came to life that much more enduring during the beadwork,” Boehm says. “And during this whole process, I felt her spirit was with me and I let her spirit guide me.”
A side-by-side comparison of the beaded mitten made by Cynthia Boehm to replicate her grandmother's decades old creation. (Source: Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
While Sinclair didn’t do a lot of beading when Boehm was younger, the artist says her great-grandmother inspired her to take up beadwork later in life.
“I would play with her beads. I would dig into her tins and you know, I always, I always wanted to learn,” Boehm says.
Matthews says this is why the Manitoba Museum offers courses in skill reclamation and repatriation.
“It's so that Indigenous people can reclaim the mediums that they express their artistry through,” she says.
The museum says connections like Boehm’s are rare, but empowering.
“It really enriches our records and what we know about the objects too,” says Amelia Fay, the Manitoba Museum’s curator of anthropology and the HBC Museum Collection. “Often what's recorded is a very small amount, and we can always add to the records as we have these sort of chance meetings and discoveries.”
Boehm says that while the process was strenuous, she is grateful for the opportunity to pay tribute to her great-grandmother’s memory and spirit in this way.
“I couldn't think of doing anything more to honour her than doing this,” Boehm says.
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
Fighting climate change shouldn't come at expense of working class: Manitoba premier
Tackling climate change should not come at the expense of the working class, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told CTV's Power Play on Monday, arguing that Canadians need flexibility in the face of high inflation.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Why we could see more bouts of intense northern lights in the next year
On the heels of an active weekend for northern lights across the globe, scientists are anticipating even more vibrant shows in the coming months.
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
